Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 3,569,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34.
Further Reading
