Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 3,569,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.