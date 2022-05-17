Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Cadence Bank posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

CADE traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 874,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

