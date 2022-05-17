CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 86.87.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$917.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

