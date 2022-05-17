Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,900 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Devon Energy makes up about 0.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,113,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. 413,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,013. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.