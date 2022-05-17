Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $22.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.65. 90,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.70 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.41. The firm has a market cap of $247.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

