CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Micron Technology comprises about 2.6% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 17,654,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

