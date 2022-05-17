CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Buys New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.4% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 3,075,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

