CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Buys Shares of 96,040 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 3.9% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. 2,686,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

