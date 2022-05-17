CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 597,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,000. Ford Motor makes up about 6.2% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,676,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,099,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

