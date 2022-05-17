CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Purchases New Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Autohome by 799.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autohome by 146.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 630,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,176. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

