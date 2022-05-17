CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Takes $3.73 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 297,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Lumen Technologies comprises 1.9% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571,454. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

