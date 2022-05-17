Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Callinex Mines stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.90.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
