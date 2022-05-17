Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Callinex Mines stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.90.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

Callinex Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.