Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will post $47.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $47.71 million. Camden National posted sales of $44.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $191.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $191.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.45 million, with estimates ranging from $199.89 million to $203.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 23,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,444. The company has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

