Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$292,469.65 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

TSE CCO traded up C$1.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.22. 2,163,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.64.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

