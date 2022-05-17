Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,884 shares.The stock last traded at $115.16 and had previously closed at $112.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

