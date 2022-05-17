Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$184.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.15. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $126.64 and a twelve month high of $174.47.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

