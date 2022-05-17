Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 17,562 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

