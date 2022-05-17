Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 54,863 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.16% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

TPTX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,600. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

