Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.86. 2,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.27 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

