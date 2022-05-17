Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.11. 18,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

