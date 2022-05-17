Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $40.60 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $40,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

