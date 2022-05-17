Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $43.10 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $337.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

