Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $45.87 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $602.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.70 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.41. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

