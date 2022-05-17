Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 2.15% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

