Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $13.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.47. 4,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.