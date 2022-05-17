Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $32,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

