Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 33,633 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Darling Ingredients worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

