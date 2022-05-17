Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.08). Cano Health posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cano Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth $65,147,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

