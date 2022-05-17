Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

CANO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,563. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

