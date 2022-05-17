Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.37. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$9.34 and a 12-month high of C$11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.59.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
