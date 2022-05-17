Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.33%.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.