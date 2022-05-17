Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

