Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 2,480 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of AG stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.