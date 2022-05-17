Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
