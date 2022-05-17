Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 30,195 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

