Capital One Financial Lowers Allego (NYSE:ALLG) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ALLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.
Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
