Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Buys 120,598 Shares

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 120,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$13,627.57 ($9,529.77).
Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Mark Simari acquired 174,016 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,011.84 ($13,994.29).
- On Friday, May 6th, Mark Simari acquired 172,386 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.69 ($13,019.36).
- On Friday, April 29th, Mark Simari acquired 48,156 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$5,778.72 ($4,041.06).
About Careteq (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Careteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.