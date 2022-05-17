Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the quarter. Sabre comprises about 2.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of Sabre worth $89,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 588,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,986,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

