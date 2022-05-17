Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 433,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,615,000. TD SYNNEX makes up about 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. 7,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

