Causeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,896 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,484,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 258,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

