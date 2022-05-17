Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,739 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 698,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 411,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,756. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

