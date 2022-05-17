Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301,524 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.32.

Baidu stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.44. 155,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,425. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.