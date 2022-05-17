Causeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $112,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

AVGO stock traded up $25.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.97. 123,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.70 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

