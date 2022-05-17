Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

UMC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,410. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.04.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.