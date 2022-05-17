Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 159,677 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,677 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 898,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,699,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

