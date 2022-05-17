Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 547,475 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 547,475 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,615 shares during the period.

BBVA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 381,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.67) to €6.90 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

