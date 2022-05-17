Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,546,977 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,546,977 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Vale stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 2,627,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,297,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

