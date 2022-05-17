Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after buying an additional 137,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 149,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,871. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 104.34%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

