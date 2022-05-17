CBC.network 24-Hour Volume Tops $204,836.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. CBC.network has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $204,836.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,839.60 or 1.00064307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00104881 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

