CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,765,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757,090. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

